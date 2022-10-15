IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Rep. Malinowski: U.S.- Saudi is “definition of an unhealthy relationship”

    07:23
  • Now Playing

    #VelshiBannedBookClub: Featuring “Melissa” by Alex Gino

    06:25
  • UP NEXT

    Sandy Hook Mom Wins $965M Lawsuit Against Alt-Right Leader Alex Jones

    07:11

  • Fmr. Pence Aide: VP’s life put in danger by “premeditated” lies of an “insane man”

    04:43

  • ‘When Women Lead’: How female leadership traits result in ‘game-changing’ businesses

    07:10

  • Michael Cohen: Placating Trump’s behavior only emboldens him

    08:29

  • GONE VIRAL: The political ad women have been waiting for

    08:06

  • Moore v. Harper could upend elections as we know them. 

    08:00

  • Nomi Prins: There are two very different American economies

    07:14

  • Velshi: Moore v. Harper could determine the value of your vote

    03:08

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: “Girls Who Code” Book Series

    09:17

  • Velshi: You may disagree with Cheney. But she’s putting country over party.

    03:33

  • Chris Miller: “Microchips are the new oil”

    04:24

  • FL State Rep. Rayner: “The ability to evacuate is a privilege"

    04:19

  • John Brennan: Ukrainian offensive worrisome as Putin gets ‘pushed into a corner’

    06:42

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Benjamin Alire Sáenz and the secrets of the universe

    07:40

  • SCOTUS is back in session – is the next Dobbs on the docket?

    10:01

  • Fmr. NATO Chief: NATO Reacted “Too Mildly” When Putin Annexed Crimea

    04:40

  • Rep. Raskin: “The whole country should be alarmed about where the GOP is today”

    08:29

  • Dollie Burwell once fought against the EPA. The EPA is finally listening.

    03:46

Ali Velshi

#VelshiBannedBookClub: Featuring “Melissa” by Alex Gino

06:25

The first chapter of Alex Gino’s award-winning book, “Melissa”, is entitled ‘Secrets’. The reader becomes entrusted with some of our fourth-grade protagonist’s secrets – like a hidden stash of glossy fashion magazines and then another, bigger secret -- one that’s a little closer to the heart. Melissa, known to the world only as George, is a transgender girl. She reveals this with notably little fanfare, it’s a fact as real as the pages in the very book they’re written. Perhaps your child identifies as transgender and this book will help them feel seen, or perhaps this book will merely help them learn compassion and open-mindedness. Of course, “Melissa” has been subject to relentless bans and challenges since its publication in 2015. This is dangerous for so many reasons, most importantly because so many young people who need access to the book don’t have it – Gino says they “could have used this book when they were a child”. Oct. 15, 2022

  • Rep. Malinowski: U.S.- Saudi is “definition of an unhealthy relationship”

    07:23
  • Now Playing

    #VelshiBannedBookClub: Featuring “Melissa” by Alex Gino

    06:25
  • UP NEXT

    Sandy Hook Mom Wins $965M Lawsuit Against Alt-Right Leader Alex Jones

    07:11

  • Fmr. Pence Aide: VP’s life put in danger by “premeditated” lies of an “insane man”

    04:43

  • ‘When Women Lead’: How female leadership traits result in ‘game-changing’ businesses

    07:10

  • Michael Cohen: Placating Trump’s behavior only emboldens him

    08:29

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All