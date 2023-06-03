IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    #VelshiBannedBookClub: Dr. Hassan Abbas on 'The Return of the Taliban'

    Rev. Dr. William Barber on debt deal: 'Something's wrong with our moral center'

  Velshi: Attacking LGBTQ rights is a losing political strategy

  Nearly 300 dead in India's deadliest train crash in decades, officials say

  #VelshiBannedBookClub: 'Maus' by Art Spiegelman

  SC Senator Mia McLeod on abortion ban fight: 'all we're asking for is a choice'

  Rep. Gottheimer on debt ceiling negotiations: "We've got to get out of this cycle of insanity"

  Sen. Sanders: 'Nobody is happy about the 14th Amendment…but it beats where we're at right now'

  Velshi: This single SCOTUS case could upend our entire regulatory system

  Sen. Stabenow: 14th Amendment, discharge petition are 'viable' options to avoid default

  'The world in general is not that hateful – it's just lawmakers'

  Fmr. Amb. to Ukraine Yovanovitch: 'If Ukraine does not prevail, Russia will keep going'

  Sen. Coons: 'The single worst thing we could do is default'

  Velshi: It's up to us to bring down the temperature (literally)

  #VelshiBannedBookClub: Resisting Book Bans with Lawsuits

  The Florida Department of Education is erasing history from textbooks

  The Constitutional Sheriffs movement subverts democracy

  The strategic roots of the attack on trans rights

  Sen. Tuberville's verbal gymnastics when asked about white nationalism 

  Gov. Cooper needs just one Republican to help him save abortion rights in NC

#VelshiBannedBookClub: Dr. Hassan Abbas on ‘The Return of the Taliban’

While lauded by scholars, Professor Hassan Abbas’ new book, “The Return of the Taliban: Afghanistan After the Americans Left”, has attracted the attention of senior leaders among the Taliban, with some of them calling for his assassination. “They said I'm taking away their credit for the victory,” says Abbas. “So they want to be seen as very powerful, and that's the image they have built today to their younger people.” June 3, 2023

