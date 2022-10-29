IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    #VelshiBannedBookClub: AZ’s Spooky New Book Ban 

    07:43
Ali Velshi

#VelshiBannedBookClub: AZ’s Spooky New Book Ban 

07:43

The language for Arizona’s new book banning law, House Bill 2495, bans public schools for from using any material that includes “sexual conduct, sexual excitement, or ultimate sexual acts.” It does include exceptions for novels with “serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific value”, but only with expressly written parental consent, of course. The bill sets the stage for ban after ban, and challenge after challenge, protected by language that is just vague enough. The reality is this: high school-aged students are and will continue to explore sex, sexuality and identity. When you remove books that safely and thoughtfully explore those very real concepts, you send a clear and damning message.Oct. 29, 2022

