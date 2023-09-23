IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  •  Freedom Fighter Maria Ressa on How Disinformation Degrades Democracy

    10:46
  • Now Playing

    #VelshiBannedBookClub: 'Anne Frank’s Diary: The Graphic Adaptation'

    09:52
  • UP NEXT

    Velshi: You can’t be pro-worker if you’re anti-union

    04:39

  • Teamsters official: It’s due time American workers ‘get what is theirs’

    06:44

  • For Fact’s Sake: The president does not set the price of gas

    04:57

  • ‘Let them throw a tantrum’: Fmr. GOP Rep says McCarthy should tell Freedom Caucus ‘where to stick it’

    09:28

  • GOP Rep. urges McCarthy to 'cut out' Freedom Caucus and work with Dems to avert shutdown

    08:10

  • Bill Browder on Vladimir Kara-Murza Speaking Out Against Putin from Detainment in Russia

    06:57

  • ‘The workers are going to win here’: What could change after the UAW strike

    10:34

  • Velshi: Years of Nepotism & Influence Peddling… and I’m not talking about the Bidens 

    04:45

  • ‘Angry and performative insanity’: Feud escalates between Speaker McCarthy and Matt Gaetz

    11:51

  • How the Constitution left American democracy vulnerable

    09:48

  • Plaintiff in Idaho lawsuit speaks about how her life was put at risk after being denied an abortion

    08:38

  • Fmr. Prosecutor: Trump 'eventually might have to' be put in jail if he breaches gag order

    07:01

  • ‘Chaos Caucus’ ready to hold Congress hostage in push for Biden impeachment

    10:25

  • A warning from Alabama clinics on abortion: “this is coming for blue states”

    08:42

  • Velshi: Donald Trump’s ‘banana republic’

    05:19

  • Laurence Tribe: If Trump doesn’t qualify for insurrection clause, nobody would

    14:49

  • When AI and Book Banning Collide

    05:28

  •  CO Secretary of State: Trump is a liar with no respect for the Constitution

    05:40

Ali Velshi

#VelshiBannedBookClub: 'Anne Frank’s Diary: The Graphic Adaptation'

09:52

On June 12th 1942, Anne Frank was given a red-and-white checkered journal for her 13th birthday. Over the next two years, she would go on to write hundreds of pages in that diary. Frank would write about fights with her mother, her changing body, and her first love. She would write about human nature and her identity as a young Jewish woman. “The Diary of Anne Frank” is not just one of the most widely disseminated accounts of Nazi occupation, it's also one of the most-read books of the 20th century. For generations of readers, Anne Frank’s diary is a gateway – their first exposure to the dark depths of the Holocaust. It is no wonder that the diary has inspired many, many adaptations. In 2018, Israeli artist David Polonsky and Israeli filmmaker Ari Folman, whose parents survived the Holocaust, worked together to reimagine the book. They called it “Anne Frank’s Diary: The Graphic Adaptation”. Just last week, a teacher in Texas was fired for assigning their 8th grade class. Preventing Anne Frank's modern-day peers from reading her words and experiencing her story is deeply troubling. And frankly, it's ridiculous. Sept. 23, 2023

  •  Freedom Fighter Maria Ressa on How Disinformation Degrades Democracy

    10:46
  • Now Playing

    #VelshiBannedBookClub: 'Anne Frank’s Diary: The Graphic Adaptation'

    09:52
  • UP NEXT

    Velshi: You can’t be pro-worker if you’re anti-union

    04:39

  • Teamsters official: It’s due time American workers ‘get what is theirs’

    06:44

  • For Fact’s Sake: The president does not set the price of gas

    04:57

  • ‘Let them throw a tantrum’: Fmr. GOP Rep says McCarthy should tell Freedom Caucus ‘where to stick it’

    09:28

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All