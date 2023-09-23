VelshiBannedBookClub: 'Anne Frank’s Diary: The Graphic Adaptation'

On June 12th 1942, Anne Frank was given a red-and-white checkered journal for her 13th birthday. Over the next two years, she would go on to write hundreds of pages in that diary. Frank would write about fights with her mother, her changing body, and her first love. She would write about human nature and her identity as a young Jewish woman. “The Diary of Anne Frank” is not just one of the most widely disseminated accounts of Nazi occupation, it's also one of the most-read books of the 20th century. For generations of readers, Anne Frank’s diary is a gateway – their first exposure to the dark depths of the Holocaust. It is no wonder that the diary has inspired many, many adaptations. In 2018, Israeli artist David Polonsky and Israeli filmmaker Ari Folman, whose parents survived the Holocaust, worked together to reimagine the book. They called it “Anne Frank’s Diary: The Graphic Adaptation”. Just last week, a teacher in Texas was fired for assigning their 8th grade class. Preventing Anne Frank's modern-day peers from reading her words and experiencing her story is deeply troubling. And frankly, it's ridiculous. Sept. 23, 2023