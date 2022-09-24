VelshiBannedBookClub and PEN America go deep on Banned Books Week 

It’s the American Library Association’s 40th official ‘Banned Books Week, so for this meeting of the #VelshiBannedBookClub, we’re joined by Suzanne Nossel, CEO of PEN America, a nonprofit dedicated to the freedom to read and write, which just released a shocking report on the state of book banning in the U.S. This is a movement gaining traction in the U.S. and we have to try and understand why. Sept. 24, 2022