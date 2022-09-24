IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  •  Iran protests surge days after Mahsa Amini’s death

  • Michael Cohen: “The last guy in Donald’s ear owns the brain. Everybody…wants to be that last guy.”

  • Wild new book details how Proud Boys take orders from Trump’s rhetoric

  •  Velshi: Seeking asylum in the U.S. is not a crime. It’s the way of the world.

    #VelshiBannedBookClub and PEN America go deep on Banned Books Week 

    Katie Hobbs: Election deniers are ‘dangerous and they don't understand how elections even work’

  • Sen. Leahy: If the Senate doesn’t repair itself, ‘we are in deep trouble in this country’

  • “Model America”: The 1990 police killing that dashed a town’s progressive image

  • Lara Setrakian: This “has been a rough 30 years” for Armenia

  • Velshi: Biden’s Cancer Moonshot is 100% worth it

  •  #VelshiBannedBookClub: Writing Poverty with #NickelandDimed

  • Velshi: The British Empire was brutal. The Commonwealth was a consolation prize.

  • ‘We will not rest, we will never forget:’ Biden commemorates 21st anniversary of 9/11 attacks 

  • The future of abortion rights in Michigan will be decided by voters in November

  • ‘The problem is not getting better’: Rep. Garbarino on the spike in 9/11 related illnesses

  • Family of slain journalist Shireen Abu Akleh demand accountability for her death

  • Velshi: Millions could again face The Troubles if Northern Ireland Protocol is scrapped

  • Velshi: Mixed Feelings About the Monarchy? Why You’re Not Alone. 

  • Rep. Pramila Jayapal links rising threats against lawmakers to GOP rhetoric

  • The difficult job of being Queen – and the expectations of the King who succeeds her

Ali Velshi

#VelshiBannedBookClub and PEN America go deep on Banned Books Week 

It’s the American Library Association’s 40th official ‘Banned Books Week, so for this meeting of the #VelshiBannedBookClub, we’re joined by Suzanne Nossel, CEO of PEN America, a nonprofit dedicated to the freedom to read and write, which just released a shocking report on the state of book banning in the U.S. This is a movement gaining traction in the U.S. and we have to try and understand why. Sept. 24, 2022

Play All