VelshiBannedBookClub: 'All the Rivers' by Dorit Rabinyan

Liat and Hilmi meet in a Greenwich Village café in New York City not long after September 11th changed the skyline and the people in it. Their love is immediate and all-encompassing but, like all good love stories, complicated. Despite being raised just miles apart, they are from completely different worlds – Liat from Israel and Hilmi from the occupied West Bank. “All the Rivers” demands the reader look squarely at the “other” and see them for the person they are – for their humanity and their heart. Off the page, “All the Rivers” became the center of controversy when the Israeli Education Ministry refused to include it in high school curriculum. There are necessary lessons in the book, though. Says Rabinyan, “Only literature can allow us to see each other as individuals.”Nov. 11, 2023