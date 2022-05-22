VelshiBannedBookClub: A Toni Morrison Masterclass with Dr. Imani Perry and Dr. Eddie Glaude

The #VelshiBannedBookClub digs deep into “Beloved”, widely regarded as the centerpiece in Toni Morrison’s canon, has been banned and challenged hundreds upon hundreds of times in America. Morrison scholars Dr. Imani Perry and Dr. Eddie Glaude get into what is undeniably a hard read. It is not a work of fiction you pick up to escape, it is active. It asks you to look squarely in the face of not only the institution of slavery in this country, but it’s continued effect. Its – literal -- haunting presence. “Beloved” intimately and emotionally encapsulates a visceral, emotional, and painful part of American history. Shutting the cover of “Beloved” and removing it from shelves won’t make that past go away – a past that is supposed to be hard to read about.May 22, 2022