Ali Velshi

#VelshiBannedBookClub: 100yr old Grace Linn quilts to fight bans

The best thing about the #VelshiBannedBookClub is the community we've formed over the last year – our devoted members who write to us from all over the nation with questions for authors, suggested books, and moving stories – like that of 100-year-old Grace Linn. At the age of 99, Linn made a quilt – featuring the covers of banned and challenged books including some of our own features like "Beloved" by Toni Morrison and "Two Boys Kissing" by David Levithan. This week, Linn, who has known the fight for democracy intimately since losing her first husband in WWII, went viral addressing 500 people at a school board meeting in Martin County Florida and told them just how crucial books and reading truly are. “Every human being is just as important as any other,” says Linn, who continues her decades-long dedication to freedom, democracy, and the books that protect those two impossibly fragile things.March 25, 2023

