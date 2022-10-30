VelshiAcrossAmerica: The damage of election lies 

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ali Velshi is in Phoenix, Arizona, talking to a group of Republicans, Independents and Democrats ahead of their high-stakes midterm elections, and the damaging role disinformation has played in the State's politics. "We're – for worse – ground zero of this election-denier stuff," says registered Republican Danny Mazza. "It's just gross negligence," says Bettina Nava, another Republican (for now). "We already have problems with people accessing the ballot box and participating in the process. So to knowingly add to that is just egregious to me." "At the end of the day," says 21 year old first time midterms voter Adalila Machic-Huitzil, I am what most people target. I am what is constantly being harmed. I am a queer person with a uterus. I'm of color. And it's just -- constantly my rights are being pushed away." Ahead of casting her vote this year, Dr. Enjolie Lafaurie is asking herself, "Who do I believe is gonna listen a little bit?"Oct. 30, 2022

