  #VelshiAcrossAmerica: It's "fight like Hell" time in post-Roe Alabama

    #VelshiAcrossAmerica: Stories from the cruelest post-Roe regime (Pt.2)

    #VelshiAcrossAmerica: Stories from the cruelest post-Roe regime (Pt.1)

  Fmr. Sen. Doug Jones: "Democrats are getting things done for folks right now"

  #VelshiBannedBookClub: 'The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn'

  Steele: Congrats, Dems. You did politics. What took so long?

  Rep. Maloney: I expected gun manufacturers to accept some responsibility for their actions

  Rep. Kinzinger: "I guarantee you someone is going to try this again. Maybe Trump himself"

  Fmr. KS Gov: State's anti-abortion amendment campaign "very deceptive" from the start

  Fmr. Sr. Pence advisor: The divide between Trump and Pence 'has always been there'

  Death toll rises to at least 23 in Kentucky floods

  #VelshiBannedBookClub: 'Brown Girl Dreaming' with Jacqueline Woodson

  "Everyone is scared": The harsh reality of being an OB/GYN in Post-Roe America

  The Post-Roe era means pregnant people "can't get the standard of care they need"

  House hearings show Jan. 6 was 'plotted, planned, organized'

  Rep. Annie Kuster: 'We thought we were going to die' on January 6th

  State Department confirms deaths of 2 Americans fighting in Ukraine

  Fear and ambiguity of post-Roe laws are causing doctors to turn away patients

  "I Don't Want to Forget What Happened," Says Father of Teen Killed In Parkland Shooting  

  Rep. Ilhan Omar: "We have to be willing to take stances even if they are difficult"

Ali Velshi

#VelshiAcrossAmerica: Stories from the cruelest post-Roe regime (Pt.2)

Ali Velshi sat down in Tuscaloosa with six of Alabama’s last abortion providers and advocates, who continue to “fight like Hell” for reproductive rights and women’s health care, despite being up against the most punishing anti-abortion laws in the country. Kari Crowe of Reproductive Health Services in Montgomery describes the ultimate nightmare for health care providers, “when you know you can help, but you can’t.” In Alabama, it’s against the law to even refer someone to a clinic that will help them with an abortion. But nothing is an accident, says Tuscaloosa Rep. Chris England. Alabama seems like it’s trying “to make life so hard that you don’t want to live here.”Aug. 6, 2022

