VelshiAcrossAmerica: Stories from the cruelest post-Roe regime (Pt.2)

Ali Velshi sat down in Tuscaloosa with six of Alabama’s last abortion providers and advocates, who continue to “fight like Hell” for reproductive rights and women’s health care, despite being up against the most punishing anti-abortion laws in the country. Kari Crowe of Reproductive Health Services in Montgomery describes the ultimate nightmare for health care providers, “when you know you can help, but you can’t.” In Alabama, it’s against the law to even refer someone to a clinic that will help them with an abortion. But nothing is an accident, says Tuscaloosa Rep. Chris England. Alabama seems like it’s trying “to make life so hard that you don’t want to live here.”Aug. 6, 2022