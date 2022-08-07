IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    #VelshiAcrossAmerica: Living under an emboldened anti-abortion regime

    Sen. Sanders: IRA “doesn’t go anywhere near as far as it should - but it is a step forward”

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: ‘Speak,’ with Laurie Halse Anderson

  • #VelshiAcrossAmerica: It’s “fight like Hell” time in post-Roe Alabama

  • #VelshiAcrossAmerica: Stories from the cruelest post-Roe regime (Pt.2)

  • #VelshiAcrossAmerica: Stories from the cruelest post-Roe regime (Pt.1)

  • Fmr. Sen. Doug Jones: “Democrats are getting things done for folks right now”

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: ‘The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn’

  • Steele: Congrats, Dems. You did politics. What took so long?

  • Rep. Maloney: I expected gun manufacturers to accept some responsibility for their actions

  • Rep. Kinzinger: “I guarantee you someone is going to try this again. Maybe Trump himself”

  • Fmr. KS Gov: State’s anti-abortion amendment campaign “very deceptive” from the start

  • Fmr. Sr. Pence advisor: The divide between Trump and Pence ‘has always been there’

  • Death toll rises to at least 23 in Kentucky floods

  •  #VelshiBannedBookClub: ‘Brown Girl Dreaming’ with Jacqueline Woodson

  • “Everyone is scared”: The harsh reality of being an OB/GYN in Post-Roe America

  •  The Post-Roe era means pregnant people “can’t get the standard of care they need”

  • House hearings show Jan. 6 was ‘plotted, planned, organized’

  • Rep. Annie Kuster: ‘We thought we were going to die’ on January 6th

  • State Department confirms deaths of 2 Americans fighting in Ukraine

Ali Velshi

#VelshiAcrossAmerica: Living under an emboldened anti-abortion regime

Ali Velshi sat down in Tuscaloosa with six of Alabama’s last abortion providers and advocates, who continue to “fight like Hell” for reproductive rights and women’s health care, despite being up against the most punishing anti-abortion laws in the country. Even before Roe fell, Alabama was hostile to abortion rights and providers. “I already know that the state can legally take action against me, because they have, “ said Dr. Leah Torres, Director of Patient Care & Programs at West Alabama Women’s Center. “My license cost me about $120,000 to get back in legal fees,” she said. In fact, all of the providers who spoke with Velshi said they’d been targeted by state law enforcement or licensing agencies for, they believe, nothing more than being abortion providers. They were all exonerated in the end, but being dragged into legal proceedings takes its toll. “When you get indicted, even if it’s totally irrelevant, you still have to go through the process,” said Dalton Johnson, owner of Alabama Women’s Center in Huntsville, who spent two years fighting what he calls “a sham prosecution” of one of his doctors. “We know what the state of Alabama is capable of,” he added.Aug. 7, 2022

Play All