VelshiAcrossAmerica: It’s “fight like Hell” time in post-Roe Alabama

Ali Velshi sat down in Tuscaloosa with six of Alabama’s last abortion providers and advocates, who continue to “fight like Hell” for reproductive rights and women’s health care, despite being up against the most punishing anti-abortion laws in the country. “This is not the opportunity to quit – this is the opportunity to fight harder,” says Tuscaloosa Rep. Chris England. Dr. Leah Torres and Robin Marty of the West Alabama Women’s Center describe the dire scenarios pregnant women are experiencing while trying to get medical care since the end of Roe, spending hours waiting in the ER – “there’s no one left for them.”Aug. 6, 2022