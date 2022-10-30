IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • #VelshiAcrossAmerica: The damage of election lies 

  • Velshi: Candidates who trade on the Big Lie are liars, not deniers

    #VelshiAcrossAmerica: Arizonans on the McCain legacy and Liz Cheney

    Katie Hobbs: 2022 midterms “is a choice between sanity or chaos”

  • #VelshiAcrossAmerica: Why populism rises in Arizona

  • #VelshiAcrossAmerica: “We could either be the laughingstock or a great move forward”

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: AZ’s Spooky New Book Ban 

  • Tight races in AZ reflects its “independent spirit” – and Democrats are hopeful for key victories

  • Lies run rampant about Prop 3 in MI but all it does is “restore our rights under Roe”

  • Abortion is literally on the ballot in Michigan. And voters know it.

  • Voters explain: What is going on with civic engagement in Michigan?

  • Reza Aslan: “The days of this regime are absolutely numbered.” 

  • Why all eyes should be on Michigan these midterms

  • ‘I’m glad I did that’: MI State Senator on her viral confrontation with GOP colleague

  • Michigan AG Nessel: “We could honestly lose our democracy.”

  • Velshi: Inflation is a global problem. And it wasn’t created by Biden.

  • Tarana Burke on #MeToo anniversary: “All of us can change rape culture”

  • The conservative judge who saved democracy with a Twitter thread

  • Velshi: Many lessons have been learned since #MeToo. But has enough changed?

  • Michael Cohen’s new book offers “stark warning” about Trump’s disloyalty

Six Arizonans – Republican, Independent, and Democrat – reflect on the legacy of John McCain in their state ahead of the midterm elections, and how his ethos still guides their approach to the ballot. “He was a disciple of democracy,” says registered Republican Bettina Nava. ‘It was a holy experiment for him…It was about civility. It was about the great debate.” They see Liz Cheney as someone who is holding that up at the moment, and plan on responding to the party’s treatment of her with their vote. Says longtime Republican campaign manager Wes Gullett, “What motivates me to vote in this election is sending my Party a message.”Oct. 30, 2022

