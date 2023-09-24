IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Fmr. UAW President: “This is a fight to raise all workers’ wages”

    09:24

  • ‘They’re already putting this plan into action’: The chilling truth about Project 2025’s radical agenda

    15:49
  • Now Playing

     Velshi: Zelenskyy’s U.S. trip underscores the point that the war in Ukraine is not over

    05:34
  • UP NEXT

    ‘A consequential week for Trump’: Important deadlines and decisions loom in multiple Trump cases

    10:55

  •  Freedom Fighter Maria Ressa on How Disinformation Degrades Democracy

    10:46

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: 'Anne Frank’s Diary: The Graphic Adaptation'

    09:52

  • Velshi: You can’t be pro-worker if you’re anti-union

    04:39

  • Teamsters official: It’s due time American workers ‘get what is theirs’

    06:44

  • For Fact’s Sake: The president does not set the price of gas

    04:57

  • Fmr. GOP Rep says McCarthy should tell Freedom Caucus ‘where to stick it’

    09:28

  • GOP Rep. urges McCarthy to 'cut out' Freedom Caucus and work with Dems to avert shutdown

    08:10

  • Bill Browder on Vladimir Kara-Murza Speaking Out Against Putin from Detainment in Russia

    06:57

  • ‘The workers are going to win here’: What could change after the UAW strike

    10:34

  • Velshi: Years of Nepotism & Influence Peddling… and I’m not talking about the Bidens 

    04:45

  • ‘Angry and performative insanity’: Feud escalates between Speaker McCarthy and Matt Gaetz

    11:51

  • How the Constitution left American democracy vulnerable

    09:48

  • Plaintiff in Idaho lawsuit speaks about how her life was put at risk after being denied an abortion

    08:38

  • Fmr. Prosecutor: Trump 'eventually might have to' be put in jail if he breaches gag order

    07:01

  • ‘Chaos Caucus’ ready to hold Congress hostage in push for Biden impeachment

    10:25

  • A warning from Alabama clinics on abortion: “this is coming for blue states”

    08:42

Ali Velshi

 Velshi: Zelenskyy’s U.S. trip underscores the point that the war in Ukraine is not over

05:34

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a week of diplomacy at the U.N., in Washington DC and in Canada. He secured extra military aid and solidified himself as a serious world leader. It may be difficult to recall today, but at the onset of Russia's war on Ukraine, some doubted Zelenskyy's leadership and his ability to fight for his country. And that’s partly thanks to Former President Donald Trump and that so-called “perfect phone call”. Now, a year and seven months since Russia's invasion, Zelenskyy has emerged as a global symbol for self-determination.Sept. 24, 2023

  • Fmr. UAW President: “This is a fight to raise all workers’ wages”

    09:24

  • ‘They’re already putting this plan into action’: The chilling truth about Project 2025’s radical agenda

    15:49
  • Now Playing

     Velshi: Zelenskyy’s U.S. trip underscores the point that the war in Ukraine is not over

    05:34
  • UP NEXT

    ‘A consequential week for Trump’: Important deadlines and decisions loom in multiple Trump cases

    10:55

  •  Freedom Fighter Maria Ressa on How Disinformation Degrades Democracy

    10:46

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: 'Anne Frank’s Diary: The Graphic Adaptation'

    09:52

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All