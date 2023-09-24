 Velshi: Zelenskyy’s U.S. trip underscores the point that the war in Ukraine is not over

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a week of diplomacy at the U.N., in Washington DC and in Canada. He secured extra military aid and solidified himself as a serious world leader. It may be difficult to recall today, but at the onset of Russia's war on Ukraine, some doubted Zelenskyy's leadership and his ability to fight for his country. And that’s partly thanks to Former President Donald Trump and that so-called “perfect phone call”. Now, a year and seven months since Russia's invasion, Zelenskyy has emerged as a global symbol for self-determination.Sept. 24, 2023