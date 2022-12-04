IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Sen. Tammy Baldwin on spearheading the historic bipartisan effort to pass the same-sex marriage bill 

  • NYC Mayor Adams’ controversial new policy on mental illness

    Velshi: We need to do something for mentally ill people, not to them

    Trump’s 3rd presidential run is off to a disastrous start – but he will “respect no laws” other than his own 

  • Senior Iranian official’s comments indicate abolishment of morality police

  • #TheVelshiBannedBookClub: “The Tempest” with Margaret Atwood

  • The Doctor vs. The Attorney General: The fight for patient privacy and abortion rights in Indiana

  •  In new memoir, truth crusader Maria Ressa takes aim at social media

  • Velshi: Democracy is on the line in this upcoming SCOTUS case.

  • The Supreme Court case that could wipe out indigenous sovereignty in the U.S.

  • Velshi: Dr. Fauci never strayed from science. It shows in the doctors he’s influenced

  • Fmr. Impeachment Manager Rep. Diana DeGette weighs in on the final weeks of the Jan. 6 committee 

  • Bill Browder on MBS: “As a murderer, that disqualifies him from any immunity”

  • Americans think Donald Trump will be a bad candidate. This might be why.

  • Would scrapping Twitter benefit American Democracy?

  • Russia, North Korea, Iran: The Global Powers that Threaten World Stability  

  • “Lost in Panama”: New Podcast shines light on abducted women in Central America

  • Velshi: Biden has the tools to fix ties with the Palestinians. It’s time to act.

  • Abortion activists get a win in post-Roe America

  • Alleged leak of SCOTUS decision ‘extremely harmful to American politics’

Ali Velshi

Velshi: We need to do something for mentally ill people, not to them

New York City Mayor Eric Adams unveiled a plan that would involve involuntarily hospitalizing the mentally ill living on the city’s streets and subways. Mayor Adams is trying to do something to address the city’s mental health crisis. People in New York have become scared of real and perceived violence committed by the mentally ill. But the real solution lies in something being done for mentally ill patients. Not to them. Involuntarily hospitalizing mentally ill homeless people feels like a Band-Aid for something that needs surgery. Mayor Adams’ plan relies on police officers to determine if and when a person needs to be hospitalized. This arguably turns police into social workers without the necessary training and experience to deal with mental health emergencies. Mayor Adams, for his part, has defended himself against criticism of the initiative, arguing that he is determined to tackle a problem that others before him have "punted on." It’s hard to know what the right solution is, but rounding up mentally ill people from the streets and throwing them into a system that might just spit them back out again feels less like a solution and more like a vicious cycle.Dec. 4, 2022

