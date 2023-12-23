‘Unchartered territory’: What happens after Trump’s legal team appeals Colorado Supreme Court ruling

Noah Bookbinder, attorney for the plaintiffs who brought the lawsuit against Trump before the Colorado Supreme Court, and Barbara McQuade, former U.S. Attorney, join Ali Velshi to discuss what happens next in the wake of the Colorado Supreme Court’s historic ruling to disqualify Trump from the state’s 2024 primary ballot. They also discuss the significance of the growing record of legal opinions and state courts acknowledging Trump engaged in insurrection on Jan. 6 and how it could influence Jack Smith’s election crimes case against him.Dec. 23, 2023