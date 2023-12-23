IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Judge Luttig: Trump eligibility case ‘tests America’s commitment to its own democracy’

    13:42
  • Now Playing

    ‘Unchartered territory’: What happens after Trump’s legal team appeals Colorado Supreme Court ruling

    09:05
  • UP NEXT

    After COP28 promise to phase out fossil fuel, will Biden pause massive new fossil fuel developments?

    10:43

  •  The throughline from America’s pre-Roe past to the post-Roe present

    13:29

  • Trump invokes Putin and Kim to support his ‘political persecution’ claims in new speech

    06:56

  • Ali Velshi: We can’t find solutions if we can’t agree on basic, historical facts

    03:43

  • 'They are going to arrest people who get abortions': The true intentions of ending Roe

    11:01

  • Andrew Kirtzman: The key to understanding the ‘catastrophic fall’ of Rudy Giuliani

    04:51

  • 'The plans have been hatched': How a second Trump term can upend government on Day One

    17:25

  • The $101 million prize to change the way we age

    10:28

  • Rep. Jasmine Crockett: TX abortion laws are ‘opposite of being fiscally responsible’ and ‘pro-life’

    10:10

  • J Street: Settler violence in West Bank not aligned with Jewish values

    08:46

  • At least 6 dead after tornadoes strike Tennessee, leaving homes destroyed

    02:48

  • ‘It’s not happening in the way it needs to’: Sen. Van Hollen on ‘conditions’ for military aid to Israel

    09:30

  • Rep. Jamie Raskin calls out Trump and Elise Stefanik for anti-semitism hypocrisy

    08:53

  • Trump doubles down on ‘dictator for one day’ comments in new speech at New York gala

    03:34

  • ‘Absolutely frightening’: New details on Trump’s plan to build ‘loyalty-first’ Cabinet

    15:52

  •  #VelshiBannedBookClub: “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” by Stephen Chbosky

    09:39

  •  Fmr. Palestinian peace negotiator: Palestinians should choose their own leaders

    07:43

  • ‘He’s being dead serious’: Michael Cohen reacts to Trump ‘dictator’ comment

    07:48

Ali Velshi

‘Unchartered territory’: What happens after Trump’s legal team appeals Colorado Supreme Court ruling

09:05

Noah Bookbinder, attorney for the plaintiffs who brought the lawsuit against Trump before the Colorado Supreme Court, and Barbara McQuade, former U.S. Attorney, join Ali Velshi to discuss what happens next in the wake of the Colorado Supreme Court’s historic ruling to disqualify Trump from the state’s 2024 primary ballot. They also discuss the significance of the growing record of legal opinions and state courts acknowledging Trump engaged in insurrection on Jan. 6 and how it could influence Jack Smith’s election crimes case against him.Dec. 23, 2023

  • Judge Luttig: Trump eligibility case ‘tests America’s commitment to its own democracy’

    13:42
  • Now Playing

    ‘Unchartered territory’: What happens after Trump’s legal team appeals Colorado Supreme Court ruling

    09:05
  • UP NEXT

    After COP28 promise to phase out fossil fuel, will Biden pause massive new fossil fuel developments?

    10:43

  •  The throughline from America’s pre-Roe past to the post-Roe present

    13:29

  • Trump invokes Putin and Kim to support his ‘political persecution’ claims in new speech

    06:56

  • Ali Velshi: We can’t find solutions if we can’t agree on basic, historical facts

    03:43

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All