‘Totally new and terrifying’: Trump’s disturbing rhetoric escalates as trial heats up
May 12, 202409:20
Ali Velshi

With less than six months until the election, Trump’s heightened rhetoric on the campaign trail has become more disturbing and extreme than ever. MSNBC columnist Steve Benen and Vanity Fair special correspondent Molly Jong-Fast join Ali Velshi to discuss the most frightening aspects of Trump’s comments and attacks on the campaign trail, as well as what to expect from Michael Cohen’s testimony this week and their major takeaways from Stormy Daniels’ time on the stand.May 12, 2024

