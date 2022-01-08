“To Sir, With Love”: Remembering Legendary Actor Sidney Poitier
02:58
Share this -
copied
The late revolutionary actor Sidney Poitier chose to inhabit roles that shined a light on the ugliness of racial injustice and defied it with grace, poise, and dignity. Ali Velshi explains how Poitier opened the door for countless other Black actors across generations.Jan. 8, 2022
DC AG’s lawsuit against hate groups aims to hurt them “by taking their money away”
05:13
Your tax refund may be smaller than expected this year. “Betty” shows us why
03:19
Now Playing
“To Sir, With Love”: Remembering Legendary Actor Sidney Poitier
02:58
UP NEXT
“The #1 terrorist threat is the right-wing extremist threat,” says Rep. Jason Crow
05:13
Fmr. Health Secretary says COVID-19 exposes holes in U.S. Healthcare System
05:57
Are government efforts to fix “crazy scavenger hunt” testing process “too little, too late”?