‘This is her Achilles Heel’: Why Haley’s decision on Trump endorsement could be revealing
  • Israelis eyeing start of Ramadan for cease-fire but negotiations over hostages continue

Ali Velshi

‘This is her Achilles Heel’: Why Haley’s decision on Trump endorsement could be revealing

In a new interview with “Meet the Press,” Nikki Haley told moderator Kristen Welker that she was not obligated to endorse former President Donald Trump if he becomes the Republican nominee. Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin and Vanity Fair correspondent Molly Jong-Fast join Ali Velshi to discuss the significance of Haley’s comments. “I think it's very important that after Tuesday, she does not turn around and do what all the other spineless little worms who are running against him did which was turn around and endorse him,” Rubin says. They also discuss the latest polling trends ahead of Super Tuesday, and what Biden can do to win back anti-Trump Republicans.March 3, 2024

