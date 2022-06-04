“This is an entire architecture”: Inside the GOP plan to subvert future elections 

MAGA Republicans’ failed coup last year was only the beginning. If anything, it only helped them to identify the weaknesses of the country’s electoral system. Now, according to new reporting by Heidi Przybyla for Politico, they’re seeking to exploit those weaknesses by training and installing poll workers who can challenge ballots and election results. Heidi Przybyla says that the election law experts she spoke to called the ploy “unprecedented.” Many of those being recruited are “hardcore MAGA folks who really believe that fraud occurred.” This is all by design and it’s a strategy that Steve Bannon has been endorsing and talking about on his podcasts. “He wants MAGA loyalists to become the worker bees of the election system,” says Przybyla.June 4, 2022