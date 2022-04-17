“They stay out there”: Clint Watts on how Ukrainians are beating Russia’s disinformation campaign

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Putin’s disinformation has been funneled to civilians in Russia on a massive and organized scale, resulting in a warped perception of what’s actually happening in Ukraine, but it doesn’t stop there – the false narrative has reached strategic countries all over the world. “We think in the West that the truth will always win, but you can't speak the truth and hope it finds its way to every ear,” says MSNBC National Security Analyst and disinformation expert Clint Watts. “You have to amplify it.” April 17, 2022

Play All