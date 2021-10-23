“They might be heroes to you, but they weren't heroes to me”: Velshi Across America explores how U.S. history is taught in Jackson, MS

Most people know the U.S. Civil War started because of the South’s unwillingness to abolish slavery. But in some parts of the country, that motive is seldom taught in history class. This week, Ali Velshi traveled down to Tougaloo College in Jackson, MS to talk with students and educators about the lasting impact of misconceptions and untruths about our nation's past. Says Timothy Young, “It takes a lot to stand in your own truth.” Oct. 23, 2021