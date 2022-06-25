IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ali Velshi

“They got their way”: Last abortion clinic in ND moving across state lines

05:08

One of the many states where abortion will soon be illegal is North Dakota. For years, there has only been one clinic in the state, the Red River Women's Clinic and it will now have to shut down and move across state lines. The clinic’s director, Tammi Kromenaker, says the unintended consequences will be devastating. “People thought this would never happen.”June 25, 2022

