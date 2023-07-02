IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ali Velshi

‘They completely misjudged the threat’: New Senate report shows U.S. intel officials downplayed Jan. 6 threats

Senate Homeland Security Chairman Sen. Gary Peters joins Michael Steele to discuss his work on a new Senate report which details intelligence failures leading up to the January 6 insurrection. “At the same time people were actually scaling the walls at the Capitol, [homeland security agents] were debating back and forth whether we should classify this as a credible threat. It’s unbelievable,” Peters says.July 2, 2023

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

