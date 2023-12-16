'They are going to arrest people who get abortions': The true intentions of ending Roe

Robin Marty, West Alabama Women’s Center Operations Director, and Michelle Goldberg, New York Times Columnist, join Ali Velshi to discuss the dangerous and disturbing realities of abortion bans taking place around the country, particularly in Texas, where confusion over a “vague” law is taking a significant toll on women and providers across the state. Dec. 16, 2023