    #TheVelshiBannedBookClub: “The Tempest” with Margaret Atwood

Ali Velshi

#TheVelshiBannedBookClub: “The Tempest” with Margaret Atwood

“The Tempest”, the last of Shakespeare’s plays to be written alone, has captured academic and casual readers alike for generations. It is the play that has sparked a thousand adaptations and iterations — even from the likes of prolific author Margaret Atwood. Her version is called “Hag-Seed” and it explores “The Tempest” in a modern context – one that has no more remote islands to plant Prospero and Miranda-type characters. Yet, most new versions grapple with the same crucial themes: including the illusion of justice, the sanctity of family, reality, and even colonization. Dec. 3, 2022

