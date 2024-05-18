IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'There's no excuse for it': Alito's upside down flag sparks calls for recusals and impeachment 
May 18, 202410:22

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito is facing growing calls to recuse himself from Jan. 6-related cases after a bombshell report of an upside-down American flag flying on his lawn house shortly after the attack on the Capitol, which he claimed his wife did as part of a spat with an anti-Trump neighbor. Jennifer Rubin and Elie Mystal join Ali Velshi to discuss what the next steps should be and why Alito’s actions are not surprising. “They’ve already told you what they’re about. They’ve already told you that they’re MAGA-aligned pro-Trump insurrectionists and the proof of all that is not actually in the flag story or the email story, it’s in their written opinions,” Mystal says. “It’s in what they’ve done for Trump since he launched his insurrection, which is do everything in their Supreme power possible to make sure Trump evades prosecution and accountability for his crimes.”May 18, 2024

