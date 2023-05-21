'The world in general is not that hateful – it’s just lawmakers'

Nebraska’s unicameral legislature voted to approve a hybrid bill restricting both abortion and gender affirming care. The bill passed by a margin of just one vote after Republican lawmakers called in a sick colleague in order to secure the needed votes. Nebraska state Senator Megan Hunt, whose son is trans, says of her colleagues, “all of these people I work with know me, they know my kid,” yet they are “letting themselves be bullied by the Executive branch – by our Governor.”May 21, 2023