  • Sen. Sanders: “Nobody is happy about the 14th Amendment…but it beats where we're at right now”

  • Velshi: This single SCOTUS case could upend our entire regulatory system

  • Sen. Stabenow: 14th Amendment, discharge petition are 'viable' options to avoid default

    'The world in general is not that hateful – it’s just lawmakers'

    Fmr. Amb. to Ukraine Yovanovitch: 'If Ukraine does not prevail, Russia will keep going'

  • Sen. Coons: 'The single worst thing we could do is default'

  • Velshi: It’s up to us to bring down the temperature (literally)

  •  #VelshiBannedBookClub: Resisting Book Bans with Lawsuits

  • The Florida Department of Education is erasing history from textbooks

  • The Constitutional Sheriffs movement subverts democracy

  • The strategic roots of the attack on trans rights

  • Sen. Tuberville’s verbal gymnastics when asked about white nationalism 

  • Gov. Cooper needs just one Republican to help him save abortion rights in NC

  • Caitlin Dickerson: Focusing on migrant numbers alone is misleading 

  • Browder: Vladimir Kara-Murza 'may be the visionary that’s right in this whole thing'

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: George Takei’s ‘They Called Us Enemy’

  • TX Rep. Jasmine Crockett: Elected officials offer prayers instead of policy solutions

  • Velshi: Understanding Gender-Affirming Care

  • Velshi: It’s time to talk about ‘Judge Shopping’

  • Sen. Mazie Hirono takes on “judge shopping” with new bill

Ali Velshi

'The world in general is not that hateful – it’s just lawmakers'

Nebraska’s unicameral legislature voted to approve a hybrid bill restricting both abortion and gender affirming care. The bill passed by a margin of just one vote after Republican lawmakers called in a sick colleague in order to secure the needed votes. Nebraska state Senator Megan Hunt, whose son is trans, says of her colleagues, “all of these people I work with know me, they know my kid,” yet they are “letting themselves be bullied by the Executive branch – by our Governor.”May 21, 2023

