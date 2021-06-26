“The whole system isn’t going to change based on one officer being convicted”

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is back behind bars this morning after being handed down a 22.5 year prison sentence for the murder of George Floyd. Members of the Floyd family, attorneys, and many activists were pushing for the maximum sentence of 30 years, but they're hopeful an ongoing federal indictment will add more years to Chauvin’s jail time. Former Minneapolis NAACP president Nekima Levy Armstrong, who was instrumental in bringing the initial video to the police, tells Ali Velshi that the federal government’s involvement is long overdue.