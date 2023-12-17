 The throughline from America’s pre-Roe past to the post-Roe present

Ali Velshi leads a powerful conversation with two leading scholars on reproductive health – Leslie Reagan and Michele Goodwin – on the history of abortion bans in this country, and why the anti-abortion movement has endured despite the unpopularity of criminalized abortion throughout American history. The persistence of abortion bans, they argue, is rooted in a prevailing culture of silence and stigma surrounding the procedure. Additionally, Goodwin highlights that the criminalization of abortion coincided with the marginalization of midwives by the predominantly male medical establishment. Reagan adds that the initial abortion bans in this country included undefined exceptions that paved the way for subjective judgments about who is deemed deserving of an abortion – a legacy that continues to shape how abortion exceptions are applied today.Dec. 17, 2023