‘The problem is not getting better’: Rep. Garbarino on the spike in 9/11 related illnesses

21 years after 9/11, first responders and survivors are still dealing with the aftermath. The number of cancer cases that stemmed from the attack have doubled over the course of the last 3 years. Republican Congressman Andrew Garbarino (NY-2) joins Ali Velshi to explain why Congress needs to act now, or these 9/11 survivors will have even more health issues to worry about due to the $3B federal funding deficit meant to cover their health care. “It needs to get done. And needs to get done anyway possible… These first responders, the firemen and these cops, the workers who were on the pile, don't know if they're gonna have the treatment that they need.”Sept. 11, 2022