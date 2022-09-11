IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  'We will not rest, we will never forget:' Biden commemorates 21st anniversary of 9/11 attacks 

  The future of abortion rights in Michigan will be decided by voters in November

    'The problem is not getting better': Rep. Garbarino on the spike in 9/11 related illnesses

    Family of slain journalist Shireen Abu Akleh demand accountability for her death

  Velshi: Millions could again face The Troubles if Northern Ireland Protocol is scrapped

  Velshi: Mixed Feelings About the Monarchy? Why You're Not Alone. 

  Rep. Pramila Jayapal links rising threats against lawmakers to GOP rhetoric

  The difficult job of being Queen – and the expectations of the King who succeeds her

  Kehinde Andrews: The monarchy represented the racism that my generation felt

  Flooding leaves thousands without clean water in Jackson, Miss.

  #VelshiBannedBookClub: Margaret Atwood in a #PostRoeAmerica

  Rep. Krishnamoorthi on Trump offering pardons: He's "gone full MAGA"

  How to Properly Assess Impact of COVID as Regulations Relax

  U.S. Trade Rep Amb. Katherine Tai on the most significant bill you don't know about

  A big warning on future certifications in Michigan

  New doc looks at how GOP leadership traded rule of law for political power

  Rep. Plaskett: Dems are about the people's needs, GOP is about power

  Rep. Plaskett on Trump pardon offers: 'I'm glad he said it, now we know it'

  Ret. Lt. Gen. Honoré: "Every 45 seconds, a waterline breaks in America"

  The misleading history of the "pro-life" movement.

Ali Velshi

‘The problem is not getting better’: Rep. Garbarino on the spike in 9/11 related illnesses

21 years after 9/11, first responders and survivors are still dealing with the aftermath. The number of cancer cases that stemmed from the attack have doubled over the course of the last 3 years. Republican Congressman Andrew Garbarino (NY-2) joins Ali Velshi to explain why Congress needs to act now, or these 9/11 survivors will have even more health issues to worry about due to the $3B federal funding deficit meant to cover their health care. “It needs to get done. And needs to get done anyway possible… These first responders, the firemen and these cops, the workers who were on the pile, don't know if they're gonna have the treatment that they need.”Sept. 11, 2022

