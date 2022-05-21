“The Power of Crisis”: Ian Bremmer on the three biggest global threats and practical optimism

In a world fraught with nationalism and divisiveness, seldom do we see unity across the globe. But despite the complicated economics and political obstacles, Ian Bremmer, founder of the Eurasia group and G-ZERO Media, says not to give up on international collaboration. Bremmer’s new book, “The Power of Crisis: How Three Threats – And Our Response – Will Change the World” is out this week – already a best-seller. In it, Bremmer tackles what he sees as the three key geopolitical crises we face --- the climate crisis, pandemics, and the rapid evolution of technology. Bremmer, who measures and advises on geopolitical risk, offers solutions for a way forward in a century that will look very different from those we’ve known – one that will require more flexible, creative thinking from world leaders. And most importantly, a functional U.S.-China relationship.”May 21, 2022