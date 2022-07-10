‘The phone is a look into your soul’: How prosecutors can use your abortion web searches against you

Mary Trump: Even Donald Trump “can’t help but notice” all the evidence piling up against him07:04
‘The phone is a look into your soul’: How prosecutors can use your abortion web searches against you06:10
Dropboxes now illegal in WI, after decades: GOP “changed the goalpost every time they couldn’t win”04:34
Stop ignoring the danger and heartbreak of birth mothers and all bodies who give birth07:34
Velshi: History May Repeat Itself, But Sure Does Rhyme04:45
The Dobbs decision is “an explicit invitation” to reconsider the rights of minorities07:27
“People are scared”: director of ND’s last abortion clinic on life after Roe05:42
#VelshiBannedBookClub goes deep with Garrard Conley on ‘Boy Erased’06:50
“Clean Air Act Can’t Really Be Used to Protect Clean Air Now,” Says Leading Environmentalist05:30
Abigail Adams urged her husband to “remember the ladies”. We’re still working on that today04:19
Nancy Northup urges Biden to act to protect abortion rights, declare a public health emergency06:58
Velshi: There is no land of the free when freedoms are extinguished04:02
“Pay attention to Alabama”: Post-Roe, AL clinic director warns of more dangers ahead06:04
Rep. Plaskett: Trump “Changed the permit” that allowed for Capitol riot04:57
Abortion rights activists offer suggestions on how to fight for reproductive freedoms07:28
Rep. Stacey Plaskett: “Feckless” McCarthy “wants to hide among masses”04:20
“They got their way”: Last abortion clinic in ND moving across state lines05:08
TX State Sen. Gutierrez sues Texas DPS: “What I don’t get is the lies”04:17
Nancy Northup: ‘Devastating’ Dobbs decision was ‘just judicial activism’05:43
Robin Rue Simmons: “It must start. That’s how you seek reparations. You start.”07:45
- Now Playing
- UP NEXT
