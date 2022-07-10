‘The phone is a look into your soul’: How prosecutors can use your abortion web searches against you

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ali Velshi

President Biden has signed an Executive Order attempting to safeguard privacy and abortion rights, but a lot more needs to be done to stop tech companies from passing along your most personal reproductive health information - which some prosecutors may want to use against you. NBC News Tech Correspondent Jacob Ward joins Ali Velshi to explain why right now, anyone searching for anything abortion-related doesn’t have any privacy around their data.July 10, 2022

