The Inaugural Meeting of the “Velshi Banned Book Club”
07:33
Share this -
copied
“All Boys Aren’t Blue” author George M. Johnson joins Ali for the inaugural installment of the #VelshiBannedBookClub to discuss the seemingly relentless calls to ban their memoir, why it’s so important for young adults to see on a page experiences they may be facing unbeknownst to their guardians, and more about their unique and deeply human story.Feb. 13, 2022
Velshi: Safe Injection sites won’t stop illicit drug use. But they could save lives.
04:20
Velshi Richen & Porter 2-13-22
07:27
Now Playing
The Inaugural Meeting of the “Velshi Banned Book Club”
07:33
UP NEXT
Police move in to remove Canadian anti-vaccine protesters from Ambassador Bridge
01:01
Eddie Glaude on GA Republican-led “Patriotic Souls to the Polls”: They have engaged in mimicry of some of the tactics of the civil rights movement
05:21
Rep. Clyburn urges AG Garland to enforce voting rights laws with “unmitigated vigor and tenacity”