  • Velshi: Safe Injection sites won’t stop illicit drug use. But they could save lives.

    04:20

  • Velshi Richen & Porter 2-13-22

    07:27
     The Inaugural Meeting of the “Velshi Banned Book Club”

    07:33
    Police move in to remove Canadian anti-vaccine protesters from Ambassador Bridge

    01:01

  • Eddie Glaude on GA Republican-led “Patriotic Souls to the Polls”: They have engaged in mimicry of some of the tactics of the civil rights movement

    05:21

  • Rep. Clyburn urges AG Garland to enforce voting rights laws with “unmitigated vigor and tenacity”

    06:20

  • 1 Million Books: Texas 9-year-old is using books to improve the community’s relationship with police

    04:09

  • “You cannot erase LGBTQ folks,” says FL State Rep. about ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

    04:07

  • Velshi: Freedom of the press is freedom to bear witness & to do so safely

    05:47

  • Canadian law enforcement arrives at trucker blockade amid protests at border

    06:24

  • National Guard troops ordered to leave Ukraine

    00:40

  • Velshi: Why the story of Bayard Rustin is important this Black Heritage Month

    04:59

  • The history you don’t know about the three-fifths compromise

    02:11

  • Imani Perry on why the ‘national mythology’ of American exceptionalism needs to be addressed

    04:09

  • This Black Parents Association successfully got this book un-banned in their TX classroom

    04:36

  • “He loved to tear up those documents”: Omarosa spills the tea on Trump’s Oval Office habits

    04:34

  • Vindman on Trump: “Without those enablers, he’s a hollow man”

    05:45

  • Velshi: Banning books stifles curiosity, and ultimately imperils society

    04:41

  • ‘Democracy is a contact sport’: Rep. Jamaal Bowman on the consistent fight for equality

    05:25

  • Michael Cohen on “Rudy Colludy” and that time Trump almost pretended the ‘Access Hollywood’ tape wasn’t him

    06:59

Ali Velshi

“All Boys Aren’t Blue” author George M. Johnson joins Ali for the inaugural installment of the #VelshiBannedBookClub to discuss the seemingly relentless calls to ban their memoir, why it’s so important for young adults to see on a page experiences they may be facing unbeknownst to their guardians, and more about their unique and deeply human story.Feb. 13, 2022

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

