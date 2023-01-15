IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ali Velshi

“The debt ceiling is going to have to be increased,” says GOP Rep. Bacon

05:51

As newly elected federal lawmakers settle in for this year’s Congressional session, several GOP members of the House of Representatives seem willing to court chaos. “This is a fight to see who has control of the 222 Republicans,” says Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE). “Two weeks ago, we had five or six people who wanted to say they were in charge...I’ve led teams in combat. Commanded five times—deployed five times. Even on an imperfect team you’ve got to pull together, and we had a small handful who wanted to demand what the rest do. That’s not how it should work... I would encourage our side of the aisle, but I would also encourage President Biden to sit down and talk through this debt ceiling increase. He says he refuses to negotiate. People on our side want 100% of what they want, and that’s not going to work either way.”Jan. 15, 2023

