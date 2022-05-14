IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ali Velshi

“The data is the data”: Overturning Roe will have devastating effects on the economy

05:18

Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen isn’t the only one warning about the devastating fallout that will occur if Roe v. Wade is overturned. “All you need to do is look at what happened after abortion became legalized in the ‘70s,” says Sheelah Kolhatkar, a staff writer for The New Yorker, whose latest piece outlines the ways in which rolling back abortion rights will devastate many aspects of the American economy and society. “It had a drastic effect on the ages and circumstances under which women became mothers,” she tells Ali Velshi. Plenty of other economists and researchers agree, including 154 who signed on to an amicus brief filed to the Supreme Court. In his draft opinion, Justice Alito “did not even consider or acknowledge the data about how this will affect women,” says Kolhatkar. “There's almost nothing about what this will look like in society.”May 14, 2022

