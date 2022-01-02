“The #1 terrorist threat is the right-wing extremist threat,” says Rep. Jason Crow

Colorado congressman Jason Crow served in Iraq and Afghanistan fighting terrorism and external threats. Now, he says “that threat has really shifted to internal threats” from right-wing extremists, not unlike the gunman who recently killed 5 and wounded 2 in his home state. “It’s not just one-off events…It’s all tied together,” says Crow. In a week where we also got a report about extremism in the military, the former Army Ranger says “the military is a microcosm – it’s a reflection of our society.” He also discusses the “devastating” fires in Colorado, reminding us of the dangerously changing climate. Jan. 2, 2022