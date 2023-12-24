IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Former Israeli sniper says war on Gaza is strengthening Hamas

  'This is not original': Trump's 'Schedule F' executive order plan comes directly from authoritarian tactics

  Trump files immunity appeal to D.C. court as legal deadlines loom

    'Swamped with death threats': CO Sec. of State on fallout from Trump ballot ruling

    B'Tselem Official: Intl. community treat civilian casualties in Gaza like a 'hypothetical discussion'

  Counting the Casualties in an Active Warzone

  Judge Luttig: Trump eligibility case 'tests America's commitment to its own democracy'

  'Unchartered territory': What happens after Trump's legal team appeals Colorado Supreme Court ruling

  After COP28 promise to phase out fossil fuel, will Biden pause massive new fossil fuel developments?

  The throughline from America's pre-Roe past to the post-Roe present

  Trump invokes Putin and Kim to support his 'political persecution' claims in new speech

  Ali Velshi: We can't find solutions if we can't agree on basic, historical facts

  'They are going to arrest people who get abortions': The true intentions of ending Roe

  Andrew Kirtzman: The key to understanding the 'catastrophic fall' of Rudy Giuliani

  'The plans have been hatched': How a second Trump term can upend government on Day One

  The $101 million prize to change the way we age

  Rep. Jasmine Crockett: TX abortion laws are 'opposite of being fiscally responsible' and 'pro-life'

  J Street: Settler violence in West Bank not aligned with Jewish values

  At least 6 dead after tornadoes strike Tennessee, leaving homes destroyed

  'It's not happening in the way it needs to': Sen. Van Hollen on 'conditions' for military aid to Israel

Ali Velshi

‘Swamped with death threats’: CO Sec. of State on fallout from Trump ballot ruling

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold joins Ali Velshi to discuss her reaction to the the state’s Supreme Court deeming Trump ineligible to run for higher office after finding Trump engaged in insurrection and the death threats she and other judges have received in the aftermath of the ruling. “It’s one of the reasons Trump is so dangerous to this country. In this country, people win and lose court cases and elections [but] we have to agree the systems have the outcomes that are correct,” Griswold says. “The use of violence to try and intimidate us is unacceptable in a democracy.” She also reaffirms that Colorado will have a Republican presidential primary, despite reports the state’s Republican party is seeking to cancel them in response to the ruling.Dec. 24, 2023

    'Swamped with death threats': CO Sec. of State on fallout from Trump ballot ruling

    B'Tselem Official: Intl. community treat civilian casualties in Gaza like a 'hypothetical discussion'

  Counting the Casualties in an Active Warzone

