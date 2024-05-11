‘Selling the planet for a billion dollars:’ Environmentalist calls out Trump’s reported oil shakedown

According to a new report, Donald Trump summoned top lobbyists and executives from the oil and gas industry to Mar-a-Lago last month and vowed to gut Biden’s climate laws in exchange for $1 billion. Environmental scientist and author Bill McKibben joins Ali Velshi to share his reaction and discuss the dangers this deal poses to the country and the planet. “[Trump] basically said, I’ll sell the planet for a billion dollars,” McKibben says. “This guy is marking his office and he’s doing it in the service of the destruction of the planet.”May 11, 2024