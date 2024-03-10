IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘Righteous rage’: How female rage translates to political progress
March 10, 202410:54

Ali Velshi

For generations, the mythical trope of the so-called "angry Black woman" has been deployed across all corners of society, but it has been especially weaponized in the Trump era. However, female rage is real and it is an asset for political progress. Vanity Fair Special Correspondent Molly Jong-Fast and Democratic strategist Ameshia Cross join Charles Coleman to unpack the strength of women’s passion and steadfastness in 2024. “There’s going to be a quake," Cross notes. “It has yet to be determined how strong that quake will be, but we need to pay attention when we’re talking about women and what they’re doing.”March 10, 2024

