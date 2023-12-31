Rep. Clyburn: Choosing Biden is choosing democracy

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Only 20 bills passed by the House and Senate were signed into law this year, underscoring this current Congress' reputation as one of the least productive in decades. As we enter the new year, a substantial agenda, including securing permanent government funding and immigration reform, remains unaddressed. Rep. James Clyburn says that despite Congress's inactivity and the hurdles posed by the U.S. Supreme Court, Joe Biden has emerged this year as the most effective president since Lyndon B. Johnson. With the upcoming election cycle, Clyburn underscores the high stakes, warning, "This democracy is at stake, the freedoms of Americans are at stake. We must re-elect Joe Biden in a manner that demonstrates to modern Republicans and others seeking autocracy that democracy will continue to prevail in the United States of America."Dec. 31, 2023

