“Race Attitudes Have Regressed” One Year After the Death of George Floyd, Says Dr. Kellie Carter Jackson

Peacock’s “Civil War (Or Who Do We Think We Are)” airs on MSNBC on 10/24 at 10 PM ET. It exposes the pervasive attempts to spread misinformation within the education system about the history of Black Americans. Professor and author Dr. Kellie Carter Jackson says it’s time white people be proactive about civil rights. “Speak up for them and advocate for them, so people of color don't always have to do this work.”Oct. 24, 2021