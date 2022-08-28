IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ali Velshi

“Policing Needs to Take a Look at Policing. We’re Going to Have to Change From The Inside Out”

04:49

Former Louisville Metro Detective Kelly Hanna Goodlett has pleaded guilty to federal charges related to Breonna Taylor’s March 2020 murder. In court filings, Goodlett admitted to helping to falsify the search warrant that led LMPD officers to break down Taylor’s door in the middle of the night—prompting a wild shootout. Goodlett has also admitted to conspiring with other officers to cover up their tracks. Today, three other former LMPD officers also face criminal charges. Former Montgomery Police Captain Sonia Pruitt, says this is a “monumental moment...Officers do not usually talk about officers or tell on them or flip.” Now, Pruitt says police departments around the country must start to look at ways to reform their agencies. “Policing needs to take a look at policing. We’re going to have to change from the inside out…These are not one-offs. These are trends. This is an integral part of policing-- racism. It’s systemic. It’s institutional. And, again we need to take a really deep dive into it. And I'm calling on police leadership to start this.”Aug. 28, 2022

