New anti-abortion laws took effect in a few states this week, further restricting abortion access for millions of women across the country. Now, one-third of women of reproductive age no longer have access to abortion care in their home state. “We are seeing the extremism of what the Supreme Court did in full display in the United States this week,” says Nancy Northup, President and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights. Two months have passed since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and the reality of it is starting to sink in. It’s meant dire consequences for the people who need and want abortion care, but it has also put on full display the unpopularity of abortion bans. “For years, this was just able to be kicked around as a political football,” Northup tells Ali Velshi. “You could talk about banning abortion without any real consequences…because the constitutional protections were there. But now, people are seeing what it really means to ban abortion.”Aug. 27, 2022