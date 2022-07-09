IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ali Velshi

“People are scared”: director of ND’s last abortion clinic on life after Roe

05:42

Abortion providers in North Dakota appear to be running out of time, but haven’t lost all hope. The state’s Attorney General has said that the abortion ban will take effect on July 28th, but the state’s last abortion clinic has just filed a new lawsuit to challenge the ban. At the same time, they’re making contingency plans to move a few miles east, across state lines, to Minnesota. “It’s sort of surreal,” says Tammi Kromenaker, Director of Red River Clinic, which is the last abortion clinic in North Dakota. “The checklist every day is readying the new space while also fighting back against the state.” There’s a lot of uncertainty in the state right now, and patients and clinic staff alike are scared. “We’ve already had patients asking us if they’ll be retroactively prosecuted for having an abortion,” Kromenaker tells Ali Velshi. “Patients shouldn’t have to go through that thought process and providers shouldn’t have to work this hard to provide basic health care.”July 9, 2022

