Octavia Butler’s big goals: get millions to read her books and change the world. She succeeded.

Before the word Afrofuturism even existed, Octavia Butler was writing about it. Before climate change was considered a crisis, Butler was writing about it. Before our country threatened to slide towards autocracy, there she was. Butler is rightfully considered one of the most important voices of the past 100 years. Her magnum opus, "Kindred," tells the story of Dana -- a Black writer living happily with her white husband in 1976 Los Angeles suddenly taken back in time to antebellum Maryland where she discovers two of her ancestors -- the spoiled son a white slaveholder, and a young enslaved woman. “Kindred” is equal parts historical fiction, science fiction, and a blistering commentary on the generational consequences of slavery. Award-winning authors and editors Nisi Shawl, a friend of Butler, and Sheree Renée Thomas, student of the icon and the recent winner of the 2023 Octavia E. Butler award, join the Velshi Banned Book Club to reflect on ‘Kindred’ and Butler’s legacy.Jan. 27, 2024