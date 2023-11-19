'Not archaic': The daily stigmas of menstruation

Women make up 51% of the current population of the United States, yet society still stigmatizes and shames women over menstruation and menopause. New York Times reporter Alisha Haridasani Gupta and Professor of Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies at the University of Massachusetts Boston Chris Bobel join Charles Coleman to explain why it is absolutely critical we openly talk about the effects of these bodily functions and the inequities women face daily as a result.Nov. 19, 2023