#MeToo Founder Tarana Burke Explores the “Jarring” Effect of Overnight Celebrity in New Book
When her #MeToo movement went viral in Hollywood, author and activist Tarana Burke worried that people would forget about abused brown girls and women of color. In her new book, “Unbound: My Story of Liberation and the Birth of the Me Too Movement” Burke remembers her first rape at 7-years-old and describes the unpredictable turns of fate that prompted her to start #MeToo. Oct. 2, 2021