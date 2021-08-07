‘Me Too’ Founder Tarana Burke: “It’s not a spectator sport – we’re not just waiting for the next big name to fall”

‘Me Too’ Founder Tarana Burke says that while Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s response to the NY Attorney General’s investigation has been “disgusting” and “primal,” this isn’t just about him. This is actually an example of what people have been asking for, says Burke. “Coming forward has to be about our need for telling the truth,” because “we can’t control” the response. What we need, argues Burke, is a “cultural shift” in order to “redefine what a leader is.”Aug. 7, 2021