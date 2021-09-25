'Maid' author opens up about life in poverty ahead of Netflix series release: “You can never do anything right”

Nearly forty million people in the U.S. live below the poverty line and roughly thirty million Americans don’t know where their next meal will come from. “I don’t know what it’s going to take for me to feel ‘housing secure’ after so many years,” says bestselling author Stephanie Land. Her memoirs on the realities of being poor in the U.S. have been adapted into the new Netflix series MAID.Sept. 25, 2021